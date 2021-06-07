Torrecardenas Ranked Among The 50 Best Hospitals In Spain.

Hospital rankings have been released and Torrecardenas has been ranked among the 50 best hospitals in Spain.

The annual ranking has been put together by the Corporate Reputation Business Monitor (Merco) and lists 100 public hospitals. Almeria comes in at number 36 which is slightly less than the figures published in 2019. In 2018 the hospital ranked number 44 on the list.

The Health Reputation Monitor ranks Almeria’s Torrecardenas hospital among the eight best hospitals in the whole of Andalucia. The Virgen del Rocío Hospital, comes in top for Andalucia and ranks eighth on the list for Spain. This is one above where it appeared in last year’s rankings.

The Reina Sofia Hospital comes in among the top 20 public hospitals and ranks at number 12, and according to Diario de Almeria it is the second Andalucian hospital to appear in the rankings.

In good news for Andalucian patients a grand total of 15 hospitals in Andalucia make it onto the 100 best rated public hospitals for Spain. According to the Regional Ministry of Health and Families this: “highlights the high quality of hospital care in the Andalusian region”.

The rankings are based on around 7000 surveys which took on the opinions of healthcare professionals, heads of pharmaceutical companies, patient associations and others in the Health arena.

