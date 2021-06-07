Spain’s Ministry Of Health Reports A Decrease In New Infections And A Drop In The Incidence Rate.

Spain’s autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health today, Monday, June 7, of 9,536 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend, 871 of them being diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower compared to the same day last week when 9,732 positives were reported.

The total number of infections in Spain has now risen to 3,707,523 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 115.32, compared to 117.22 on Friday. In the past two weeks, a total of 54,721 positives have been registered.

Sadly, 40 new deaths were added to this Monday’s report, compared with 48 last Monday. Up to 80,236 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the pandemic in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry- over the last week, 91 people with a confirmed positive Covid-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 4,114 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain (4,135 on Friday) and 1,124 in the ICU (1,163 on Friday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 356 admissions (395 on Friday) and 154 discharges (486 on Friday). The occupancy rate for beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 3.33% (3.33% on Friday) and in ICUs at 11.79% (12.14% on Friday).

From today, June 7, non-EU travellers can now return to Spain after a prohibition of more than a year is good news for the country’s key tourism sector. But an even better development is the switch to antigen tests from PCR tests. The sector has long been lobbying for this change given that they are cheaper and offer almost instantaneous results. Citizens from any country where a coronavirus test is required before entry into Spain may now opt for an antigen test 48 hours prior to arrival.

Currently, according to Spain’s Ministry Of Health, residents of France and Germany must present a negative test on arrival in Spain. Given that these two countries are key markets for the Spanish tourism sector the fact that visitors can opt for antigen tests rather than PCRs will be a boost.