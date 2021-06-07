Spain opened its doors to fully vaccinated tourists from around the world today. But it is still on the UK’s amber list meaning British holidaymakers will have to self-isolate for 10 days when they get home.

Minister of Health Carolina Darias said the country is “a safe destination and we are in a position to soon regain our world tourism leadership.”

The relaxing of border controls “brings us us closer to returning to normal every day,” she added.

Spain has a seven-day rolling case rate of 62 cases per 100,000, compared to Britain’s 49.

Despite Spain’s reopening, UK Foreign Office advice has not changed.

“We continue to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands, but excluding the Canary Islands,” it said.

Cruise ships will also be allowed to dock at Spanish ports as of tomorrow June 8.

Spain had allowed visitors from Europe who have a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours entry, but from today visitors can take a cheaper antigen test.

About 20 flights from London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Luxemburg and elsewhere have already landed at Malaga Airport this morning.

