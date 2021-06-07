Sevilla-Madrid AVE Finally Returns To Its Normal Timetable

SEVILLA-Madrid AVE Finally Returns Today, Monday 7, To Its Normal Timetable

As of today, Monday 7, the Madrid-Seville Renfe AVE High Speed-Long Distance corridor service returns to normal, with two more trains being added in both directions, so that after all these months, the weekly timetable will increase from 80 to 100 trains, bringing the circulation up to 16 trains on weekdays, eight in each direction.

Departures from Madrid to Sevilla will be as follows: 7am and 8am Monday to Friday; 9:05am Monday to Thursday; 11:50am, 2pm, 4pm, and 5pm (each day except Saturdays) and finally, at 7pm.

With the Sevilla to Madrid AVE timetable back to normal, Sevilla departures are scheduled at 6:45am Monday to Thursday; 7:45am, and 8:45am Monday to Friday; 10:45am, 14:45pm, and 16:45pm (each day except Saturdays); 5:30pm, and 7:45pm.

Renfe will also completely reestablish the regular service of the AVE Seville-Barcelona from today, with the two trains that currently link both capitals being joined by another daily train in each direction.

This means that there will now be four AVE high-speed trains that connect Sevilla with Aragon, and Catalonia, on a daily basis, two in each direction, with the addition of the Intercity service, which remains as it has been until now, with this Long-Distance train connecting Sevilla and Barcelona daily, through Valencia, combining the conventional route with high-speed lines.

The schedules in force as of Monday to travel between Sevilla and Barcelona will be the following: departures from Seville at 8:50am, Intercity 9:25am, and AVE 02:50pm, and then departures from Barcelona: AVE 8:30am, Intercity 9:22am, and AVE 15:50pm.

Renfe would also like to point out that all AVE, Alvia, Euromed, and Intercity services have the Aenor certification of anti-Covid protocols, which certifies the effectiveness of the results of the cleaning and disinfection protocols.

This seal guarantees optimal levels of health safety, and in addition, the company stresses that it applies “strict cleaning and disinfection controls” during the maintenance of the trains, in workshops, and before the start of each of the departures.

