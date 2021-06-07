Safe summer beaches for Santa Pola

SANTA POLA town hall is contracting beach assistants under the Generalitat’s “Safe Summer 2021” scheme.

As they did last year, the assistants will be present along the Valencian Community’s beaches, advising beachgoers on anti-Covid health and safety regulations and providing general information.

The assistants – all unemployed and aged between 18 and 30 – have been selected by the official employment office Labora, but in a departure from last year’s procedures, will be directly contracted by the town halls themselves.

Santa Pola, which has received a €107,036 subsidy from the regional government to cover the cost, will employ 24 assistants between June 20 and September 19.

