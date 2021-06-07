Safe summer beaches for Santa Pola

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Safe summer beaches for Santa Pola
SANTA POLA: 24 beach assistants this year Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA town hall is contracting beach assistants under the Generalitat’s “Safe Summer 2021” scheme.

As they did last year, the assistants will be present along the Valencian Community’s beaches, advising beachgoers on anti-Covid health and safety regulations and providing general information.

The assistants – all unemployed and aged between 18 and 30 – have been selected by the official employment office Labora, but in a departure from last year’s procedures, will be directly contracted by the town halls themselves.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Santa Pola, which has received a €107,036 subsidy from the regional government to cover the cost, will employ 24 assistants between June 20 and September 19.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here