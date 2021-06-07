One discordant voice

THE Valencian Community’s Partido Popular currently held primaries for the party’s regional presidency.

Carlos Mazon, also president of Alicante’s provincial council the Diputacion, overcame all rivals to become the sole candidate.

There was only one municipality – Pilar de la Horadada – where Mazon was not chosen. Partido Popular sources quoted in the Spanish media said that the town feels “overlooked” by the Diputacion.

“Mazon could have helped with different projects and investments, but never has,” they explained.

