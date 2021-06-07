Mercadona, Ford And El Corte Ingles Among The First Corporations To Vaccinate Staff In Valencia.

El Corte Inglés will begin to vaccinate it’s workforce in the Valencian Community tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 8, once the corresponding authorisation from the Ministry of Health has been obtained, along with the aid of the company’s medical service, according to company sources.

In total, 7,000 workers will be inoculated, although those already immunised and those who have already received the first dose will be excluded. The ‘mass vaccinations’ will start with those over 50 years old and then it will be the turn of employees in the age group between 40 and 49 years old.

The vaccination campaign is a result of an agreement with the Generalitat, sponsored by the CEV and the CEOE Foundation. El Corte Inglés has a Medical Service in all its centers in the Valencian Community, but it has chosen to centralize vaccination at two points: Hipercor Ademuz, in Valencia, and Federico Soto, in the region of Alicante.

Each vaccination point will have a doctor, three nurses, administrative and auxiliary staff, as well as everything necessary for the vaccination process to run “safely and efficiently”, the company said.

The vaccines will be provided by the Valencian Government Health Department and will be those authorised for each age group, following the guidelines set by the health authorities. The first groups will receive the medications from Pfizer/Biontech and Janssen.

The Ministry has insisted that it is a process of help for vaccination urged on by the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV) and that “equity criteria will prevail, without being able to choose the vaccine to be administered nor get ahead of the established age group “, according to sources.

Starting tomorrow, the El Corte Inglés medical services will be calling on the employees of El Corte Inglés, Hipercor, Viajes El Corte Inglés, Sfera, Supercor, Seguros El Corte Inglés, Bricor, Sicor and the Logistics Centers.