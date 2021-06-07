Hike to La Concha mountain and see Marbella from above

IT’S very unlikely, but if you get tired of the beaches of Marbella, the surrounding mountains are ideal for hiking.

There is none more famous in the area than La Concha, immediately visible behind Marbella, standing 1,200m above sea level at its peak.

From La Concha, on a clear day, you will have spectacular views, not only over Marbella, but all the way along the coast from Fuengirola to Gibraltar and across the sea to the shores of North Africa.

Leaving from Refugio del Juanar, it takes about six hours to get to the top.

You will get an amazing feel for the Sierra de las Nieves natural park and even if you don’t make it right to the top, the walk is lovely. There are wild orchids in the forests, as well as a wide variety of autochthonous trees.

Outside of Marbella but also nearby, you can meet some of the mountain’s inhabitants at the EcoReserva de Ojen, where you can see wild animals such as mountain goats, deer, wild boar, foxes and other species up close. It is an amazing experience but must be booked in advance as groups are limited.

Seafront pathway

If you enjoy long walks but you don’t fancy heading uphill into the mountains, or you want the best of both worlds, then the Senda Litoral is for you and there is a beautiful stretch of it going along the Marbella seafront.

The Senda Litoral is a pathway which covers 14 towns along the coast of Malaga province between Manilva and Nerja, and covers a total of 180 kilometres, although in some places it is not complete or is being repaired.

In Marbella, there are around several kilometres of pathway which take walkers and cyclists through some superb landscapes such as the Artola sand dunes in Cabopino, past some of the city’s historical landmarks, and now there is even a bird-watching spot at the point where the Rio Verde runs into the sea.

Marbella also hosts a 4-day walking even every year.