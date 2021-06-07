Former President Donald Trump Hits Back At Facebook

Former President Donald Trump has hit back at Facebook for banning him for two more years.

Former president Donald Trump said he is “not too interested” in returning to Facebook after the social media giant banned him from their platform for another two years.

Speaking at a rally in North Carolina Republican Party on June 5, Trump said the decision was “so unfair”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“They say they may allow me back in two years. I’m not too interested in that. They may allow me back in two years. We got to stop that. We can’t let it happen. So unfair. They are shutting down an entire group of people. Not just me. They are shutting down the voice of a much more powerful and a much larger group,” he said.

Trump also criticised Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

“You know, Zuckerberg used to come to the White House. He’d call, ‘Could I have dinner with you sir?’ Sure. ‘Could I bring my wife?’ Oh absolutely. He actually walked into the office one day in front of numerous people. ‘Congratulations, sir.’ Why? ‘You’re number one on Facebook.’ We had a nice dinner,” he said.

“The day I was out he became rather, well’ I guess it is human nature. But we can’t let our country be run by that kind of human nature, can we? Zuckerberg, another beauty,” he added.

Also last week, Trump permanently shut down his blog just one month after he launched it.

FROM the Desk of Donald J Trump’ was launched after Twitter and Facebook banned Trump from their social media platforms.

Trump has not yet said whether he will run for the presidency again in 2024.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.