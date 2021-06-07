A Helping Hand that needs help

IMMEDIATE HELP: Donations for those in need Photo credit: A Helping Hand – Costa Blanca

AS its name reveals the Torrevieja group, A Helping Hand, assists those in need.

It was created after Ines Perkins, a nurse at the Quiron Hospital, began helping one family.

“That opened my eyes to the hundreds of families that are sadly affected by this pandemic,” she said.

“I’ve been told to contact social services, the town hall or the official food banks,” Ines added.  “It doesn’t work like that.  Spain is all about paperwork and they are all about making you wait months.”

Instead she took matters into her own hands – literally – by setting up collection points all over the Vega Baja.

“Food, nappies, tins of baby milk, wipes, clothes, bric-a-brac. We take anything we can!  And what we don’t use, we give to the association we work alongside with in Torrevieja which has roughly 600 people needing help,” Ines said.


Ines is assisted in A Helping Hand’s work by Nikki Lloyd.  “I’m the girl everything comes to!” Nicki told the Euro Weekly News.  “I sort out all the food and send out the food parcels.”

More information is available on A Helping Hand–Costa Blanca’s Facebook page, which includes a list of drop-off points for donations, as well as the group’s Paypal details.

