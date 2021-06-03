Vaccine Confidence Is Global Challenge, Say Experts At UK Summit  

The Global Vaccine Confidence Summit convened world-leading experts to commit to greater international collaboration to build vaccine confidence globally.

As part of its G7 Presidency, the UK Government has convened the Global Vaccine Confidence Summit, a first-of-its-kind event, bringing together global experts from across the public and private sector to build and maintain confidence in vaccines.

Recent data published by YouGov shows the UK continues to top the list of nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

During the Summit on June 2, world-leading experts at the forefront of efforts to build vaccine confidence and tackle misinformation about vaccines offered their perspectives on the critical global actions that governments and partners from across sectors can take to address the issue.

Experts said increased levels of vaccine confidence, accessibility and availability are needed globally in order to end the pandemic. One of the biggest threats to confidence in vaccines is misinformation, which can damage public perceptions of vaccine safety and efficacy.

Matt Hancock, the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, UK Government, said, “Vaccine confidence is an international challenge and one that needs international action. At the G7 Health Ministers meeting this week, we’ll be talking about how to beat this pandemic worldwide and also how to beat the worldwide pandemic of misinformation and mistrust that can hamper the responses.

“We’re launching, leading and championing a Global Vaccine Confidence Campaign led by the G7 Global Vaccine Confidence Working Group with a mission to promote confidence and trust in vaccines globally,” he added.

“We know a lot about vaccine hesitancy which means we should know what to do and do it fast. A debate in one country impacts trust and hesitancy in others. The world is a small place. As a global community we have to understand that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark and Co-Chair of Facebook’s Oversight Board.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to The President, added, “Science evolves with the epidemic and there was a feeling that there were mixed messages as the pandemic evolved. However, science is self-correcting. New evidence and new data will require us to modify our approach to a pandemic, the recommendations and the guidelines.”

