Three Quarters Of UK Adults Vaccinated With First Dose

MORE than three quarters of UK adults have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures published on June 2 show, as Britain’s vaccination programme continues at pace.

Health services across the UK have now administered over 65.6 million vaccines between December 8 and June 1, including over 39.5 million people with their first dose and over 26 million with both doses.

This week, G7 health ministers will gather ahead of the leader’s summit where the Health Secretary will praise the efforts of the NHS, volunteers, and scientists over the last year in developing and rolling out the vaccine programme at pace.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said, “I am incredibly pleased that over three quarters of UK adults have had their first dose. This is an incredible step forward in the largest and most successful vaccination programme in our history.

“Although we’ve come so far in less than six months since the world’s first authorised jab was given in the UK, our vital work is not done. We must redouble our efforts on the second dose to ensure as many people as possible have maximum protection.

“We’ve brought forward appointments from 12 to eight weeks for a second dose, and all over 30s are now eligible for the jab. I encourage everyone to come forward when the offer comes and play a part in getting us back to normality,” he added.

The G7 Health Ministers’ summit follows the announcement last week that Janssen’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been authorised for use by the UK medicines regulator, the MHRA. Earlier this year, the Janssen vaccine was shown to be 67 per cent effective overall in preventing Covid-19 infection and 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease or hospitalisation.

