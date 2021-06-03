Spain To Donate Vaccines To COVAX Programme.

SPAIN is set to donate both vaccines and cash to the COVAX programme which aims to ensure that poorer countries are not left without coronavirus vaccines.

According to Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez, Spain will donate a staggering 15 million vaccines and an amazing €50 million to the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s COVAX programme. This programme aims to ensure that developing countries are able to vaccinate their populations with help from other nations in the form of donations.

Spain has already set out to help those who need it and has promised Latin America over seven million doses of the vaccines.

It is hoped that the COVAX initiative will greatly benefit the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sánchez highlighted at the virtual ‘Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment’ summit that: ‘only through solidarity can we overcome the crisis.’

Spain is making rapid progress with the current vaccination programme in a bid to fight the ongoing pandemic. The country has helped international aid programs to the tune of €180 million too.

Sánchez along with many others believes that ‘none of us are safe until all of us are.’ This means that rich nations need to help out poorer nations in the ongoing fight. The Spanish leader supports sharing vaccines with other countries.

Sánchez has also spoken out for the relaxation of vaccine patents which would hopefully ‘increase and improve manufacturing and distribution’ of the vaccines.

