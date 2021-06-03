‘Paqui’ the Loggerhead Turtle Finally Heads Home in Almeria.

The loggerhead turtle ‘Paqui’ has finally made it back to the wild in Spain’s Almeria.

Members of the Guardia Civil in Almeria were able to return ‘Paqui’, a loggerhead sea turtle to the waters of Almeria on Wednesday morning. She spent time recovering after having suffered from pneumonia.

The Guardia Civil carried out the release in conjunction with Equinac, which is a non-profit organisation that helps out stranded sea turtles and cetaceans on the coast of Almeria. The organisation is part of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

Luckily this loggerhead turtle returned to its natural environment with help of the Guardia Civil’s ‘Río Nacimiento’ boat. The mission has been a total success.

The turtle named ‘Paqui’ was fortunately rescued on May 6 by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (Marine Reserves of Spain) boat ‘Riscos de Famara’. When she was rescued she was found to be suffering from severe pneumonia.

She was quickly rescued and taken to a safe place for her recovery. She initially weighed in at only nine kilograms and had a shell which measured 36 centimetres. In a bid to keep her safe in the future and to track her movements she was fitted with a microchip along with a satellite transmitter to enable her to be monitored.

She spent a month recovering and before her release was said to be in optimal condition. Her recovery is thanks to the “Subdirectorate General for Biodiversity, Forests and Desertification of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, on which Equinac depends, and the collaboration of the Polytechnic University of Valencia” as reported La Voz de Almeria.

