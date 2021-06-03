LGBTI Pride Day Manifesto In Nerja Approved

The green light for the Manifesto of the International Day of LGBTI Pride (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual) has been given in Nerja.

The Plenary of the Corporation for the month of May, which was held yesterday afternoon, June 2, has given the green light to the Manifesto of the International Day of LGBTI Pride (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual), which will be given reading next June 28.

The proposal, presented by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, the councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, the councillor for Citizen Participation, Javier Rodríguez, and the spokesmen of the Municipal Groups of the Popular Party, Adelante, PSOE, Citizens, has counted with the votes in favour of the proposing groups and the non-attached councillor, with the abstention of VOX.

During her speech, the Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, stated that “with these proposals, the Nerja Town Council shows its support for one more year to the LGTBI collective in its fight for equal treatment and opportunities, betting on social cohesion and advancement of our society in favour of social normalisation”. The councillor concluded by thanking all the political parties that have adhered to the proposal.

The document, based on the Institutional Declaration of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces FEMP, puts in value the work of the Town Councils in the fight for equality and in the defence of coexistence as a public administration closer to the citizens. Any discrimination against LGTBI people and their fundamental rights is condemned, including incitement to hatred, recalling the importance of taking measures to put an end to discrimination, for which the Nerja Town Council will support and promote all local, regional national actions. and Europeans whose aim is equality, especially those aimed at fighting stereotypes.