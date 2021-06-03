Huelva and Sevilla Join Forces to Promote Trainline to Faro

HUELVA and Sevilla join forces to promote a trainline to Faro in Portugal, a welcomed move to finally connect the southern Iberian Peninsula. The mayors of Huelva and Sevilla, Gabriel Cruz and Juan Espadas, have sealed a strategic alliance with economic officers to promote the Andalucia-Algarve High-Speed ​​train, urging the regional government to request the inclusion of the line Sevilla-Huelva-Faro in the Next Generation European funds so that this infrastructure becomes a reality in the shortest possible time, taking advantage of the fact that the Junta de Andalucia currently presides over the Euroregion.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, has emphasised in his speech that “European funds will enable important public investments in infrastructures that are essential for economic development and recovery. One of these strategic infrastructures is the connection of the Sevilla-Huelva-Faro AVE train, which is a key project for the connection of three cities that have common interests, two important airports such as Faro and Sevilla, for the business sector of Andalucia and Portugal and for new industrial development and technological innovation projects and for our tourism strategy.”

The president of the Sevilla Employers’ Confederation (CES), Miguel Rus, has stated that “this is a strategic infrastructure for the whole of southern Europe. In Sevilla, we know the development that the AVE has meant for our province. We have to go one step further: Vertebrate Andalucia and join synergies with Portugal. This terrible crisis that we are experiencing is only going to accentuate the great deficiencies in infrastructure and mobility that we have. We have to advance in cross-border cooperation as one more tool to get out of this crisis as soon as possible and this is an infrastructure with which we would all win, with which we will all grow. Projects that will also bring economic activity and employment.”

