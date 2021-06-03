Get set for Malaga Fashion Week 2021.

Get set for Malaga fashion week 2021, which this year comes from a new location in Malaga’s capital.

The 10th edition of the Pasarela Larios Malaga Fashion Week is set to take place on June 18 and 19 and this year will come from a new location in the Malaga capital, the Tabacalera gardens.

The event was presented on Wednesday and the announcement of the location change was made too. The event was attended by the mayor, Francisco de la Torre along with the catwalk director María José González and several councillors too.

The event will bring fashion to Malaga and will see limited seating available so only a limited amount of people will be able to attend in person. For everyone that cannot attend the event, it will be broadcast via streaming.

The organisation has worked hard to bring the event together and have adapted it to suit ongoing coronavirus pandemic measures. The event will follow all hygiene and safety measures set out by the health authorities.

A multitude of designers have been confirmed to be appearing at the show so far and this includes: Félix Ramiro; Entrecosturas with “Mosquita Spain”; Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada; Aurora Gaviño; Lucas Balboa; Macarena Delgado; Desfile Nails Factory by Antonio Lara; Alta Costura Montesco; Susana Hidalgo; Ángel Palazuelos; and Sarah Meher.

Fashion fans will also be able to see the work of: Jesús Segado; Rafael Urquízar; Amparo Pardal; Teressa Ninú; García Galiano; José Galván; Magali Villanueva; Vilanoestudio; Moncho Heredia; Complementos Yo biznaga, Lucy Clip, Irene Bozza and Luz de Nehca; Xisco Morales; Catalina García; Pepe Canela and Ikram El Louah.

