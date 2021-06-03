Four Arrested In Mijas For The Kidnapping Of a Man Who Found Bundle Of Hashish

THE National Police have arrested four people in Mijas in connection with the kidnapping of a man who allegedly found a bundle of hashish.

THE National Police have arrested four people in Mijas in connection with the kidnapping of a man who allegedly found a bundle of hashish. The man was kidnapped from a hostel in El Ejido on May 24, according to Malaga Hoy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The police were made aware of the kidnapping after receiving a call at 2 am informing them that four unknown men had forced open a door and kidnapped someone, leaving in a black 4×4.

The partner of the kidnapped man managed to get away from the suspects and immediately inform officers at the National Police Station in El Ejido. Within hours the four suspects were identified.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspects’ motivation for the kidnapping were purely economic, with the kidnapped man and perpetrators having previously engaged in illicit business. However, disagreements had arisen following the disappearance of a bundle of hashish on a beach in Mijas which was found by the kidnapped.

The kidnapped made the decision to flee and take refuge in El Ejido with his partner. However, the four suspects had a friend in common who informed them of the whereabouts of the man and his partner.

The four suspects took the kidnapped person to an open area in the town of El Ejido and brutally beat him, threatening to amputate his fingers if he did not return the hashish.

Officers managed to find the kidnapped person and he was released at 4:30 pm on the same day. He then told officers of the series of events, confirmed by his partner and eyewitnesses, and was treated for his injuries.

The suspects, two Spaniards and two Moroccans aged between 20 and 42, were surrounded by police officers and arrested on the morning of May 25 in Mijas.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/