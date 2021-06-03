Discover the many benefits of oxygen therapy for your health

MANY athletes now know the benefits of oxygen therapy for their health, as it can not only improve performance but is also used to help the body recover sooner from injuries.

If they are using it, why shouldn’t you? The proven benefits make it well worth thinking about.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment used to speed up healing in which you enter a special chamber to breathe in pure oxygen in higher than average air pressure levels. The aim of it is to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal function.

It can be used in carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, gangrene, stubborn wounds, sudden deafness, skin grafts, brain injury, vision loss, anaemia and infection.

Turning back the clock

Some studies have shown that even ageing can be biologically reversed by hyperbaric oxygen therapy by acting upon two key areas of the body thought responsible for frailty and deteriorating health in old age.

It can also be used in treating mental health conditions or dealing with cognitive or memory problems.

Hyperbaric oxygen greatly improves the body’s self-healing powers, and athletes speak of its benefits for enhancing their physical performance, improving their mental clarity, better sleep patterns, less inflammation and soreness after exercise and higher energy levels.

If all of these are thing you would like in your life, consult a specialist and discover the many benefits of oxygen therapy.

Normobaric oxygen therapy

Normobaric oxygen therapy is somewhat different, but also used to treat a wide variety of ailments, including cluster headaches and migraines. It can also be used in treating ischemic strokes.

While Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is the therapeutic administration of 100 per cent oxygen at environmental pressures greater than one atmosphere, normobaric oxygen therapy is administered at one atmosphere.

Keeping healthy

All of the benefits of oxygen therapy treatments contribute to wellbeing, both mental and physical, of those who use them, making them recommendable not only for treating ailments and injuries, but also to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Discover the many benefits of oxygen therapy and improve your health.