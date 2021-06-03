Cyprus Likely To Be Added To UK Green List This Week. According to the country’s deputy tourism minister Cyprus is likely to be added to the UK’s Green list this week. Cyprus being added to the green list would be sure to delight many Brits eager for a holiday. TODAY, Thursday, June 3, the UK Government is expected to review the current travel arrangements and add more countries to the green list. This would come into effect from June 7. So far the green list only includes 12 countries such as Portugal, which means Brits do not have to quarantine when they return to the UK. Cyprus is eager to be added to the green list and Cyprus’ Savvas Perdios speaking to Telegraph Travel commented that: “Cyprus absolutely deserves to be green-listed. “We are one of the few countries in Europe that has been so open to the UK in terms of travelling.” He went on to explain that: “We have guaranteed [since] April 1, that not only are flights not going to be stopped, but people are not going to be put in quarantine.” He also highlighted the fact that: “We have made a lot of progress, especially over the last month.” Perdios has commented on the fact that there is “no chance” of the country stopping UK travellers from entering the country. Other countries such as Germany and France have recently prevented travel for Brits to their countries due to concerns over the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.