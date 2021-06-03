Andalucian Unemployment Rate “Clear Indication” Of Economic Recovery

The Vice-President of Andalucia, Juan Marin, said May’s unemployment figures for the region are a “clear indication” of economic recovery.

Unemployment in Andalucia fell by 28,561 last month due to the recovery of the service sector and for the first time ever Andalucia has the largest number of self-employed workers in a Spanish region with 24,439 more autonomos compared to last year.

Unemployment rates fell last month in all Andaucia’s provinces except Almeria where unemployment rose by less than one percent

“This data is a clear indication that we are at the beginning of the economic recovery. We have had the best month of May in terms of job creation in our history. The work that the Andalusian Government has been doing in reducing taxes, simplifying administration and aid to entrepreneurs and the self-employed is giving results,” said Marin on June 2.

Nationwide, unemployment fell by 129,378 in May, the largest decline in two decades.

