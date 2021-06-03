Alicante Man Collected Over 90,000 Euros From His Dead Mother’s Pension.

AN Alicante man managed to collect a staggering sum of over €90,000 from his dead mother’s pension.

The 48-year-old man from El Campello in Spain’s Alicante was arrested by National Police officers and was accused of defrauding the Belgian state of a total of €90,908. This was a long-term scheme and the man was collecting the money from November 2014 until April 2021. His mother’s pension had been paying out €1,100 each month, which he had collected for a considerable number of years.

The alleged perpetrator of this fraud had falsified the certificate of life for his mother in order to receive the payments as the certificate had to be presented regularly to the administration in order to receive the pension payments.

An anonymous complaint was received to state that the pension was still being received of a woman who had sadly died in 2014. The pension had been received from the Belgian National Pensions office according to the police.

An investigation was carried out in conjunction with the Court of Peace and the Civil Registry of the town of El Campello where both the deceased woman and the alleged perpetrator of the crime lived. The Belgian consulate in Spain were also involved in the investigation.

The perpetrator had falsified documents in order to receive the money and benefit financially even though his mother had died many years ago as reported 20 minutes.

The 48-year-old man of Belgian nationality was found have a previous record and has been charged with an alleged offence of fraud and false documentation.

