Zero Daily Covid Deaths Announced in the UK.

On Tuesday zero daily Covid deaths were announced in the UK and this is the first time that this has happened in many months.

According to official figures all four nations happily recorded zero deaths on Tuesday within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This is certainly good news for the country, but this figure could possibly change at a later date. According to the Guardian: “Deaths announced on a day have usually occurred earlier, and the total toll by date of death is calculated later on.”

Is also worth noting that figures can be lower over the weekend as the statisticians who calculate the figures are not working. The UK saw a long bank holiday weekend so this gives rise to the question of whether more deaths could be announced at a later date which actually happened on Tuesday.

Sadly since the start of the ongoing pandemic the UK has registered 153,000 deaths according to the Office for National Statistics.

While the zero deaths milestone must be taken as good news and will be welcomed by many across the UK and around the world, scientists are currently warning that the UK could be in the first stages of yet another coronavirus wave. Cases of the Indian variant now called the Delta variant are growing.

In other coronavirus news, Boris Johnson has been urged to become a world leader by donating vaccines for the potentially deadly coronavirus to poorer nations.

The ongoing pandemic has seen new variants crop up and it is predicted that this trend will continue and the world will see more waves of the virus. The Prime Minister has been urged to donate jabs to poorer countries and an open letter was published in the Daily Telegraph.

In the letter the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organisation and heads from the World Health Organisation urged that vaccine are made available to poorer countries.

Thank you for reading.