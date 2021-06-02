World’s Biggest Meat Supplier Hit By Ransomware Attack

The world’s biggest meat supplier, JBS, has been hit by a ransomware attack disrupting production at its plants around the world.

The company, which supplies McDonald’s burger patties, said systems are slowly coming back online. The attack is believed to have originated in Russia and the FBI is investigating.

In its statement, JBS said it was resolving the cyberattack and the “vast majority” of its plants would be operational again today, June 2.

“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans,” JBS’s American CEO, Andre Nogueira, said in a statement

The company alerted the White House to the attack on Sunday. JBS believes Russian extortionists are behind it. There is no evidence yet that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised, the company added.

The attack is the latest high-profile assault on business and institutions

Last month fuel supplies in some parts of the US were disrupted by a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

Ireland’s health service operator was forced to shut down its entire IT system on May 14 in order to protect it from a “significant” ransomware attack that was crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.

