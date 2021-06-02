Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin calls for more EU migration to help fill staff positions in his UK bars.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has called for more EU migration to help tackle the shortage of bar staff available for work in the UK.

The pro-Brexit multimillionaire has urged recently married Boris Johnson to introduce a “reasonably liberal immigration system” controlled by Britain rather than the European Union.

He recommended the PM adopt a visa scheme for workers from the bloc to help the country’s pubs and restaurants hire more staff as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Martin, who was a vocal supporter of the UK’s departure from the EU, also suggested that countries geographically closer to the UK could be prioritised for the programme.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “The UK has a low birth rate. A reasonably liberal immigration system controlled by those we have elected, as distinct from the EU system, would be a plus for the economy and the country. America, Australia, and Singapore have benefitted for many decades from this approach. Immigration combined with democracy works.”

