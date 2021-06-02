US State To Execute Prisoners With The Same Gas Used At Auschwitz

An American state is planning to execute prisoners with a lethal gas the Nazis used at Auschwitz, a British newspaper has revealed.

Hydrogen cyanide, also known as Zyklon B, was the lethal gas used by the Nazis at Auschwitz and other extermination camps.

Arizona state has already renovated a gas chamber that has not been used since 1991, according to an investigation by The Guardian.

Critics say the deadly gas is inappropriate for executions.

“You have to wonder what Arizona was thinking in believing that in 2021 it is acceptable to execute people in a gas chamber with cyanide gas. Did they have anybody study the history of the Holocaust?” Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Centre, told the daily newspaper.

Arizona is one of 27 American states where the death penalty is still legal but it has not carried one out since 2014. There are currently 11 people on death row in Arizona.

Poisoned gas is also legal for use in six other states: Alabama, California, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Since 1976, two American prisoners have been killed in gas chambers. Both executions were reportedly grisly affairs with inmates in obvious agony and taking much longer to die than expected.

