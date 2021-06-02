Travellers Set Up Camp Next to Windsor Castle And Queen’s Quarters

A group of travellers have set up camp on Long Walk next to Windsor Castle in a location making them visible from the Queen’s private quarters.

Officials and police have launched an attempt to move them on.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Their parked vehicles and motorhomes are blocking a 2.6 mile road that connects Windsor Castle with Snow Hill in the Windsor Great Park.

The Duke of York lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in Royal Lodge on Windsor’s grounds and had to drive past them yesterday.

Councillor Julia Neden-Watts said in a statement, “A small group of travellers has arrived in Kew. This morning, Council officers will commence the legal action required to expedite their departure. Due to a recent court ruling, this process will not be as fast as residents would like and I know that they will be concerned, but we have to work within the law.

“As soon as the travellers leave, we will inspect the area and ensure that any damage is repaired, and waste removed. Our park guard officers, along with the police, will be monitoring the site closely until the group departs,” she added.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said, “Police were called to Kew Green, Kew, at 4.28pm on Thursday, May 27 to reports of a group of vehicles on the land. Officers attended and regular patrols around the area have been carried out during the past few days.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.