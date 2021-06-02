The tourist season preparation starts in Torrox.



Today, boat skippers and lifeguards for the beaches and tourist informers are incorporated to open all the information offices as the tourist season starts in Torrox.

The tourist season in Torrox began this Tuesday, June 1st, coinciding with the start of the meteorological summer.

In the first phase, the beaches of Torrox will have 25 lifeguards and four boat skippers, andsurveillance will commence in the permanent turrets that the municipality has along the coast, all coordinated by Civil Protection.

The whole team, both lifeguards and skippers, hired by the City Council of Torrox for this summer campaign will be incorporated in the second half of June.

Furthermore, thanks to the incorporation of seven tourist operatives, the consistory also points out that all information offices are now open, and that their workforce will soon be augmented by one more informer who will join in the coming days.

Visitors who are just arriving in the municipality can be greeted in the offices of Torrox, El Morche, or the Ferrara area.

As reported by Axaquia Plus

