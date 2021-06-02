Thousands Of British Holidaymakers Could Miss Summer Breaks As Covid Testing Labs Pushed To Limits.

Covid testing labs in the UK are already pushed to the limit as British holidaymakers swamp them with requests for tests and that is BEFORE the government is expected to announce an expansion of it’s green list ‘safe to fly’ destinations.

Adding to the pressure is the fact that arrivals from green list nations need to take a Covid test before flying into the UK and a second test on or before the second day after they land, also, tests are required to travel abroad under the ‘traffic light’ quarantine system

The testing system struggled even more with orders for covid tests after Portugal was put on the green list, with thousands of fans visiting the country last week for the Champions League match. With Malta becoming the latest European country to open its doors to British holidaymakers, the pressure is rising for the testing labs even further.

Apart from the wait, millions of families face crippling bills due to the exorbitant private testing costs. Consumer watchdog Which? has advised those looking to enjoy a summer holiday abroad this year should book a package trip with a test included to protect themselves from paying through-the-nose if pre-booked private test results get lost.

Travel editor Rory Boland told The Times: ‘The best-case scenario is that you’ve booked a package holiday and the test is booked with the tour operator.

‘That way if you don’t get the result back they will allow you to move the departure. But that’s not a given and will be no consolation to people who have fixed dates. The private testing system is already struggling, it will be carnage when people start travelling again.’

Campaigners, including the Euro weekly News, are calling for the cost of private tests to be capped by the Government.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.