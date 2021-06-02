The mayor of Rincón remodels the government team.



Francisco Salado (PP), mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, has reshuffled his administration team as he approaches the halfway point of his term.

The primary change impacts the areas of Cleanliness and the Environment, which will be transferred from Popular Councillor Sergio Daz to this group’s leader, Borja Ortiz.

He has also decided to establish two councillorships: one for the Cueva de la Victoria and the Roman Villa, which he expects to open before the end of his administration, and another for the auditorium, which will open this summer.

Clara Perles, the councillor for Culture, will lead this group (Cs).

“The objective is none other than to promote the work that has been done in the municipality just now that two years have passed since the last elections and the halfway point of the legislature is near,” said Salado about this reshuffle of the current government team after signing the new decree of organisation and operation.

Among them Díaz, who although will leave Environment and Cleaning will continue with the areas of Infrastructures and Beaches. “We are in key months for the recovery of tourism and we need all possible efforts in the area of Beaches,” said Salado. In the same vein, the councillor pointed out that “Infrastructure also needs special attention for everything that is being done and everything that is to come”.

So it will be the PP spokesman, Borja Ortiz who will be in charge of the cleaning service. Currently the Town Hall is finalising the specifications with the idea of putting it out to tender. It is currently run by a joint venture (Emmsa) made up of the City Council and FCC. Ortiz will also keep the offices of Presidency, Communication, Public Safety and Contracting. He will leave the responsibilities of Transparency, Participation, Municipal Radio and Protocol to councillor Josefa Carnero (PP). She will also continue to be in charge of Human Resources, New Technologies, Civil Protection and Relations with the Fire Brigade Consortium.

The current councillor responsible for Sports, Youth, Cueva del Tesoro and Tourism, Antonio José Martín (PP) will take on two new delegations: the Cueva de la Victoria and the Villa Romana.

As reported by Malaga Hoy