The Larios Catwalk for Malaga Fashion Week Moves Location

THE LARIOS catwalk for Malaga Fashion Week moves to Tabacalera. On June 18 and 19, 2021, the tenth edition of Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week starts in a new location, the Tabacalera gardens of the Malaga capital.

This has been indicated this Wednesday, June 2, during the presentation of the event, which has had the mayor, Francisco de la Torre, several councillors and the director of the catwalk, María José González noting that it will be held in person with a limited capacity and streaming broadcast.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga the organization has worked for its continuity and on a catwalk model adapted to the new normality of the coronavirus, so that it complies with all the safety and hygiene measures required by the health authorities.

So far, the designers that have confirmed their participation; Félix Ramiro seams with the signature “Mosquita Spain”; Agatha Ruiz de la Prada; Aurora Gaviño; Lucas Balboa; Macarena Delgado; Nails Factory Fashion Show by Antonio Lara; Montague Haute Couture; Susana Hidalgo; Angel Palazuelos; or Sarah Meher.

In the framework of the Pasarela Larios Malaga Fashion Week 2021, there will be presentations on different and current topics, such as the digitization of fashion, haute couture or sustainable fashion. The 2021 Golden Pin will also be presented to the designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada after the collection show that she will present on the catwalk. As for the New Fashion Talent Award 2021, Nails Factory, a nail care company, will present the award to the revelation designer at Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week 2021.