The Junta is Worried about the Rate of Covid Infections in Andalucia

THE Junta de Andalucia is worried about the trending rate of Covid infections in Andalucia. The counsellor of the Presidency and spokesman for the Andalucian Government, Elías Bendodo, has considered this Wednesday, June 2, “the rate of growth of infections” by coronavirus in Andalucia worrisome and has called for prudence and consensus among the communities on the use of the mask.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, after holding a meeting with the Minister of Employment, Training and Self-Employment, Rocío Blanco, Bendodo has indicated that 840 hospitalisations were recorded in Andalucia today, June 2, with a small decrease compared to yesterday. What worries the Government is that the accumulated incidence has “risen again and that the rate of infection is increasing” in the community as a whole, although not the rate of hospitalisations, since the demographic that is being infected is younger and has a milder version of the disease.

As he has indicated, it is very clear that the only way to fight the virus now is vaccination and, therefore, in Andalucia we are vaccinating “seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and yesterday a new record was broken since that the vaccination campaign began with 108,621 vaccines given, a perfect example of when a vaccine arrives, a vaccine is given”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After emphasising that Andalucia leads the vaccination campaign throughout Spain, Bendodo pointed out that some five million vaccines have already been given, between first and second doses, so that there are 3.2 million Andalucians with one dose and 1.7 million with the two doses, which accounts for 25 per cent of the target population.