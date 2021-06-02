The Body Shop Will Be 100 Percent Vegan by 2023

The Body Shop says that by the end of 2023 all products will be 100 percent vegan.

The iconic retailer will have all the formulas it uses certified by The Vegan Society and carry its Vegan Trademark.

“Going 100 percent vegan is a natural next step for us and vegan beauty is a critical next step in our sustainability and environmental endeavours. This, along with our global refill and in-store recycling programmes makes The Body Shop a destination for ethically-minded customers,” said Lionel Thoreau, The Body Shop’s Global Brand Director.

The Body Shop was the first cosmetics company to campaign against animal testing in cosmetics in 1989, with a fundamental belief that animals should not be harmed in the pursuit of beauty.

The Vegan Society represents the global gold standard in vegan certification and takes an extremely thorough approach to certification, checking on every supplier and manufacturer of raw materials. For The Body Shop, that’s over 3,700 raw materials. Currently 60 percent of The Body Shop products are vegan.

The company is also launching an ambitious rollout of refill stations across 500 stores globally this year, and a further 300 stores in 2022. The Body Shop will also extend its in-store recycling scheme Return, Recycle and Repeat, across 800 stores, in 14 markets, by the end of 2021.

Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at The Vegan Society said, “Body Shop’s ambition to achieve 100 percent Vegan Trademark certification across their substantial portfolio of formulations demonstrates their solid commitment to deliver the very best in efficacious and planet-loving products.”

