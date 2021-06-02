Teenager Stabbed With Large Knife In Mass Brawl In Hyde Park

A TEENAGER was stabbed last night, Tuesday, June 1, in a mass brawl in Hyde Park, London.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the 17-year-old teenager being chased by a group of males who appear to be armed with large knives at around 9 pm last night, Tuesday, June 1. The teenager is seen falling to the floor before the gang begin to kick and stab him, in front of people who were in the park enjoying the warm weather.

No arrests have yet been made and the injuries of the teenager are said to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Another video that is also circulating online shows shocked and frightened onlookers screaming as two men with weapons that appear to be knives start attacking the teenager.

#HydePark

Horrific moment the man is seen being chased by a group of youths brandishing foot-long knives before falling to the ground. pic.twitter.com/Q5rahsXKsL

— London 999 (@999London) June 1, 2021

One of the onlookers can be heard shouting: “He bored [slang word for stabbed] him, oh he bored him.”

The aftermath of the attack was also filmed by witnesses and is being shared on social media, showing crowds of people watching as paramedics and police arrive at the scene.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “The scenes of violence at Hyde Park last night were absolutely appalling.

“The police have my full support in apprehending those behind this cowardly attack which has left one teenager in hospital.”

Khan has urged people who witnessed the attack to come forward with information saying: “There were lots of people in the park yesterday evening who saw the awful attack unfold.

“There is no honour in staying silent.”

