Teen Takes On Bear To Save Pet Dogs In Shocking Video Footage

A TEENAGER in Southern California pushed a bear away from her pet dogs when it started to attack them and managed to get away unscathed.

A teenager in Southern California pushed a bear away from her pet dogs when it started to attack them and managed to get away unscathed, NPR reports. The 17-year-old girl, Hailey Morinico, and her mother were gardening at their home in Bradbury, California, on Monday afternoon, June 1, when a bear and her cubs began entering their garden via a wall.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Video footage of the shocking and terrifying event shows the adult bear climbing over the wall and begin lunging and swiping at Hailey’s dogs in a canine versus bear confrontation. The footage has now gone viral after her sister posted it on TikTok.

Hearing the commotion, Hailey, without thinking, ran over to defend the family pets.

“I run to see what they’re barking at, and it’s not a dog — it’s a bear,” she said.

“I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby,” Morinico said. “And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”

The teen put her hands in the air and pushed the large bear off the wall, whilst her frightened cubs had already left the scene. Hailey then picked up one of the smaller dogs and ran in the opposite direction whilst the other three pets followed.

The teen said she is lucky to have walked away with only a sprained finger and a scraped knee.

Her advice was: Do not push bears. “Don’t do what I did – you might not have the same outcome.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/