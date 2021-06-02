Spanish Residency Clinic For British Citizens In Malaga And Almeria

The British Embassy and its Consulates are holding Spanish residency clinics in Malaga and Almeria this month where UK citizens can access one-on-one advice.

The residency and legal support clinic will be available in Coin, Malaga, between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, June 3 and June 4, at Centro de Juventud Library, Calle Pozo Solís 20, 29100.

In Almeria, the clinic will be held in Albox on Thursday, June 10, at the Almanzora Group of Friends Library, Plaza San Antonio, 04800.

“Would you like help with your residency or TIE application? If you were a resident in Spain before 1 January 2021 and would like help with your application, you can book your in-person appointment with the International Organisation for Migration (IoM) at [email protected],” the Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

British citizens can also book appointments through the UK Government’s website.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, appointments at the external residency clinics listed below may be limited. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed.

The IOM provides practical support to UK Nationals who may find it harder to complete all their residency applications to secure and maintain their residency rights in EU countries now that the UK has left the EU. In Spain, the project supports UK nationals residing in Spanish territory with a special focus on the Community of Madrid, de Community of Andalusia and the Region of Murcia.

