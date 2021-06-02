Spanish Island Of Menorca Moves To ‘New Normal’ Covid Rating.

The Spanish island of Menorca has become the first region to progress to the ‘New Normal’ level of Covid-19 ratings in the country. The Spanish ministry of health, which outlined there are now low levels of Covid-19 on the island in the Balearics, broke the news in a report on Tuesday, June 1.

The ‘New Normal’ level is measured by eight parameters, including cumulative incidence rates; Covid cases among the over-65s people; positive tests; and the number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients- other levels are low, medium, high and very high.

However, the new status does not mean restrictions are eased on the island, as they are regulated on a regional and national basis. The use of face masks is still a national requirement, however, the Balearics government will lift its curfew on June 6.

The Menorca tourist board hailed the report and said it was “optimistic about the island potentially being included on the green list update” by the UK government later this week.

With Spain currently on the amber list, those arriving in the UK from Spanish destinations must isolate at home for 10 days- there has been speculation that certain island destinations may move onto the green list.

The president and minister of tourism in Menorca, Susana Mora, said: “Menorca tourism bodies together with the private sector have been working intensely to welcome visitors safely and have a long and extended summer season that will boost the local economy. Our island is the go-to destination for those who are looking to spend time outdoors reconnecting with the sea and nature, after the lockdown.”

As of May 31, Menorca’s cumulative Covid-19 rate was 8.4 cases per 100,000 habitants over the previous seven days, and there are no cases among people over 65 years.

The Balearic Islands, together with Valencia, are the only Autonomous Communities that are managing to keep the 14-day incidence rate below 50, while the Spanish average is over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Almost 42% of Menorca’s population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and almost 18% are now fully vaccinated.

