Spain’s Carolina Marin Withdraws From Tokyo Olympic Games.

Spain’s has sadly had to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games due to injury.

The defending champion Carolina has sadly had to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after having suffered from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear to her left knee. She only came back from injury in her right knee in September last year, so this must be a devastating blow.

The ACL tear of her left knee will need surgery along with sufficient recovery time. The Spanish sports star aged 27 had been training on Saturday when she felt discomfort in her knee. After having been medically checked out it was revealed to be an ACL tear.

She took to Twitter to speak about the injury and commented that: “After the examination during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery,”

“This is another blow that I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won’t be possible.”

Due to the injury the star will have to miss out on the Olympic Games which are set to begin on July 23. The Three-time world champion had been in great form so far this year and had won a staggering four of the five finals that she had competed in so far.

She also tweeted to thank her fans and commented: “I want to thank everyone for your support and messages during these days. I know that I am in safe hands and that I have a lot of people by my side.”

