Here is some helpful information for keeping healthy in Spain.

Let’s start with some useful vocabulary for use in healthcare situations.

I feel ill – Me siento enfermo/enferma

I have a headache – Me duele la cabeza

I have a pain in my stomach – Me duele la barriga

My chest feels tight – Siento una opresión en el pecho

I have blood in my urine – Tengo sangre en la orina

I have a fever – Tengo fiebre

I feel dizzy – Me siento mareado/mareada

My back hurts – Me duele la espalda

My joints are aching – Me duelen las articulaciones

I’m diabetic – Soy diabetico/diabetica

He/She had a heart attack – Ha sufrido un infarto

I am short of breath – Me falta el aliento

My muscles are cramped – Tengo calambres

I have diarrhoea – Tengo diarrea

I have a cough – Tengo tos

I have a cold – Estoy resfriado / resfriada

I have a sore throat – Me duele la garganta

I’ve got a pain in my neck – Me duele el cuello

I have a toothache – Me duele la muela

My skin itches – Tengo picores

My eyes are dry – Tengo los ojos secos

I have chills – Tengo escalofríos

The following are some useful numbers that you will need in an emergency:

If you have an emergency of ANY kind, call 112

Medical emergency, call 061

Fire department, call 080

National Police, call 091

Local Police, call 092

Guardia Civil, call 062

Toxicology: 915 620 420

Violence against women: 016

Regional Health Departments:

Andalucia: https://www.sspa.juntadeandalucia.es/servicioandaluzdesalud/

Mobile phone Apps: Salud Andalucia or Salud Responde

Comunidad Valenciana: http://www.san.gva.es/

Mobile phone App: GVA +Salut

Balearic Islands: https://www.ibsalut.es/es/

Mobile phone App: Cita Previa GOIB

We hope that this information will contribute to you keeping healthy in Spain. If there is other information which you think it would be helpful to include on this page, please let us know in the comments and we will be happy to add to it.