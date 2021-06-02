Here is some helpful information for keeping healthy in Spain.
Let’s start with some useful vocabulary for use in healthcare situations.
I feel ill – Me siento enfermo/enferma
I have a headache – Me duele la cabeza
I have a pain in my stomach – Me duele la barriga
My chest feels tight – Siento una opresión en el pecho
I have blood in my urine – Tengo sangre en la orina
I have a fever – Tengo fiebre
I feel dizzy – Me siento mareado/mareada
My back hurts – Me duele la espalda
My joints are aching – Me duelen las articulaciones
I’m diabetic – Soy diabetico/diabetica
He/She had a heart attack – Ha sufrido un infarto
I am short of breath – Me falta el aliento
My muscles are cramped – Tengo calambres
I have diarrhoea – Tengo diarrea
I have a cough – Tengo tos
I have a cold – Estoy resfriado / resfriada
I have a sore throat – Me duele la garganta
I’ve got a pain in my neck – Me duele el cuello
I have a toothache – Me duele la muela
My skin itches – Tengo picores
My eyes are dry – Tengo los ojos secos
I have chills – Tengo escalofríos
The following are some useful numbers that you will need in an emergency:
If you have an emergency of ANY kind, call 112
Medical emergency, call 061
Fire department, call 080
National Police, call 091
Local Police, call 092
Guardia Civil, call 062
Toxicology: 915 620 420
Violence against women: 016
Regional Health Departments:
Andalucia: https://www.sspa.juntadeandalucia.es/servicioandaluzdesalud/
Mobile phone Apps: Salud Andalucia or Salud Responde
Comunidad Valenciana: http://www.san.gva.es/
Mobile phone App: GVA +Salut
Balearic Islands: https://www.ibsalut.es/es/
Mobile phone App: Cita Previa GOIB
We hope that this information will contribute to you keeping healthy in Spain. If there is other information which you think it would be helpful to include on this page, please let us know in the comments and we will be happy to add to it.