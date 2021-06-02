Schools In UK To Offer 100 Million Hours Of Extra Tuition Spread Over Three Years.

Schools in the UK are to offer children 100million hours of extra tuition over three years in Boris Johnson’s back-to-school blitz.

The PM is due to announce a range of measures in a bid to make up for the time during the lockdown and school closures – and face-to-face tutoring is a cornerstone of his plan to help pupils catch up.

Education chiefs also want to make sure millions of the UK’s most vulnerable youngsters get more time learning to ensure everyone has the same opportunities after the crisis.

And in total, 100million hours of catch-up time will be offered to get youngsters back on the path to success. Westminster insiders say Mr. Johnson sees one-on-one tuition as the key to helping ‘Generation Covid’ catch up, with one source dubbing it “the PM’s big idea”.

Ministers have pledged extra cash to help schools in England tackle the disruption to education caused by the Covid pandemic. The promised £1.4bn in extra funding will be used to provide the extra tutoring and additional teacher training and development. Vowing that “no child is left behind”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the programme was the “next step in our long-term catch-up plan”. However, teachers’ unions have criticised the plan, with one saying education recovery “cannot be done on the cheap”.

Tutoring, often in small groups, will be targeted at those considered most in need of support, particularly the disadvantaged and will not available for all pupils.

