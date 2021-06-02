Registration open for Summer Camp in Rincon De La Victoria through the SYGA program.

The Social Welfare Department of the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has opened the registration period for the Summer Camp for children in vulnerable situations to be held from 1 July to 31 August 2021 at the CEIP Profesor Tierno Galván in the town.

Beneficiary families can submit their applications from 1 to 18 June. On the 22nd of the same month, the list of those admitted will be published on the municipal website and on the notice board of the Social Welfare Department.

“During the pandemic we have limited ourselves to the distribution of catering, but we have already resumed recreational and sporting activities, thus fulfilling our goal of guaranteeing three meals for children during holiday periods,” said the councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar.

“The aim is to offer a reinforcement in food maintenance, and that these children can enjoy a wide range of activities, leisure and free time during the summer holidays,” said the councillor.

This year, there are 75 spots available for youngsters ages 3 to 12. The camp will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m., with a schedule of sports and leisure activities such as cooperative games, craft workshops, and trips prepared by the monitor team to various areas of interest in the municipality.

The proposal includes a free bus service for individuals who need transportation to school, as well as a Morning Classroom service from 07:00 hours to 09:00 hours and a Post Departure service from 15:00 hours to 16:00 hours.

Interested families with children enrolled in the SYGA Program, which is supervised by the Social Welfare Department, can apply for registration at the Town Hall’s General Register Office. The form is available in person at the Social Welfare Department, in the Town Hall’s General Register, and on the municipal website, www.rincondelavictoria.es.

As reported by Axarquia Plus