Recent and interesting news from around the Costa del Sol

Water conservation

MORE than 4,000 primary school students from Fuengirola participated in the last phase of the environmental awareness campaign ‘Los Villanos del Agua’, sponsored by the Council and the municipality’s water company, Gestagua. During the campaign, pupils were encouraged to talk about bad habits of waste management and the negative impact they cause in the ecosystem, especially water.

Cudeca Golf

ON Sunday June 6, La Cala Resort has a very special appointment with the Cudeca Foundation as it will be hosting XXVII Cudeca Cup Golf Tournament costing €62 per player to include green fee, buggy and lunch. Reserve a place by calling 952 669 016.

Lux Mundi

TWO evenings of Taizé Prayers with Lux Mundi Fuengirola. Wednesday June 16 at 8.45pm in the Parish Church Nuestra Señora del Carmen and Thursday June 24 at 7pm in the Parish Church San Jose. All are welcome to attend.

Celebrity spotting

FOLLOWING the end of the Spanish football season, two Barcelona players, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets with their wives headed for Marbella for a short break where they met up with former Barça (and now Real Betis) player Marc Bartra and his partner.

Cleaning up

A GROUP of residents living between Avenida Barcelona and Laude College in San Pedro Alcantara were so infuriated by the amount of overgrown wasteland in the area that on Sunday May 30, they banded together to tidy the area up and remove debris.

Road works

THERE is possibly good news for those fed up with potholes in the A-7 as the Ministry of Transport has issued a tender notice valued at €8.1 million in a stretch that takes in Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola although the bad news will be traffic jams.

Fire watch

ESTEPONA Council has announced that the Local Police will intensify controls at the access to Los Reales, in Sierra Bermeja, and in other rural roads of the municipality in order to try to prevent forest fires caused by barbeques and cigarette ends thrown out of cars.

Opening times

MARBELLA Council has confirmed that shops in the municipality may open every day of the week, including Sundays and holidays from June until the end of September. This is a month earlier than usual but is permitted as Marbella is considered a High Tourist Flow Area (ZGAT) for the purpose of retail business opening to the public.