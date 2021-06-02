New Malta Entry Rules Require Travellers to Pass Negative PCR Test Before Arrival.

Malta has introduced new entry rules which require all visitors from the UK to have a negative PCR test which must be performed within 72 hours of their arrival. It was only back in March that Maltese authorities had said British holidaymakers vaccinated against Covid-19 would be able to visit from June 1 without needing to show a negative PCR result.

Under the new rules, arrivals must also complete a Passenger Locator Form, including a Public Health Travel Declaration Form. The Mediterranean island’s new rules came into force on Tuesday (June 1).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Maltese state airline, Air Malta, has warned that customers who are not in possession of these documents will be denied boarding. Only passengers under the age of five are exempt, while those in possession of a valid Maltese vaccine certificate can use this instead of a negative PCR test result.

Similar to the UK, Malta has categorised countries as red, amber or green. It currently has no green destinations and the UK is on the amber list.

A government statement said a vaccination certificate will only be accepted when the European Union’s digital Covid passport is “in place and functioning” and bilateral agreements to accept “reciprocal vaccination certification” between Malta and other countries are signed.

Malta is currently on the British amber list, meaning those arriving in the UK must self-isolate at home for up to 10 days when they return. It has been tipped as a candidate for moving to the green list when the traffic light system is reviewed in early June.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.