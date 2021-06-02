Nerja Council To Renew Lighting In Urban Areas

The Nerja Town Council will renew the lighting in the urban areas of the municipality.

The Nerja Town Council will renew the lighting in the urban areas of the municipality. It has been announced by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, informing that the Governing Board has approved the file for contracting the supply and installation of LED luminaires for the partial renovation of public lighting, with a bid budget of 702,886.65 euros, through open procedure, ordinary processing and various award criteria.

The proposal, presented by the Mayor’s Office and the Council of European Resources, also includes the approval of the Administrative Clauses and Technical Prescriptions drawn up by the municipal Industrial Technical Engineer, Juan Aguilar.

The councillor has highlighted the importance of this action with which a total of 1,921 lights of 81 streets and 13 squares of the urban area will be renovated, as well as the Paseo de Burriana and the El Playazo beach lane, replacing the existing ones by LED technology of low consumption and greater energy efficiency, with which the luminous flux and atmospheric pollution are also reduced.

For her part, the Councillor for European Resources, María del Carmen López, stressed that “this action is framed within the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Nerja EDUSI, as thematic objective number 4 of Municipal Energy Efficiency”. This is co-financed by 80 per cent of the European Regional Development Fund ERDF, within the framework of the Pluriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020, and 20 per cent with resources from the Nerja Town Council.

The call will be published in the Journal of the European Union and in the Contractor Profile of the Nerja Town Council so that, during a period of 30 calendar days from the date the tender, is sent to the Publications Office of the European Union and the interested can present their offers.