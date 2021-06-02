Nerja Beach And Rescue Service Gets New Vehicle

NERJA Beach and Rescue service to receive new vehicle ahead of the summer season, providing better tools for emergency situations.

In a meeting held yesterday, June 1, The Local Government Board approved the proposal for the award of the contract for the supply of a new vehicle for the Beach Rescue and Safety Service to the company Tecnove SL, for an amount of 38,075.07 euros after having obtained the highest score of the four offers presented. According to Ayuntamiento de Nerja, this new vehicle, a next-generation Ford Ranger pick-up, is equipped with all the systems and means necessary to guarantee the work carried out by the rescue service on our beaches.

This acquisition is financed in its entirety through the subsidy aimed at the environmental recovery and sustainable use of the beaches of the Andalusian coast that the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía granted to the Nerja Town Council, within the Rural Development Program of Andalusia 2014-2020.

After the approval, the Councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, has shown her satisfaction, highlighting that “with this acquisition we reinforce safety and assistance on our beaches for the summer season, providing the beach rescue service personnel with better means and tools so that they can attend to any emergency situation that may arise”.

