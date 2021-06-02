MURCIA Bank Robber Stabs Three Police Officers while they try to arrest him



A robbery by an armed individual at a branch of a bank on Calle Obispo Frutos in the capital city of Murcia, at around 9am on Tuesday morning (June 1), turned violent when officers from the National Police force arrived and tried to apprehend the robber.

The man had already threatened bank employees with a knife, and when the police arrived, he turned on them, with three officers receiving knife wounds, although thankfully, none was seriously injured.

One officer was stabbed in his leg, while the other two suffered cuts to their hands while trying to subdue the robber, and did not require hospitalisation, as reported by laopniniondemurcia.es, with the robber eventually being overpowered and arrested by the police.

Emergency health professionals who had also attended the scene treated the officers for their injuries, while also caring for one bank employee who was also injured, and witnesses are reported to have suffered anxiety attacks during the incident.

Crimes such as this one fall under the category of robbery with violence under article 242.2 of the Penal Code, with the detained individual facing between three years and six months, up to five years in prison, and the use of a weapon, and the fact that he injured the three police officers, makes it very likely that he will face the higher end of the scale when it comes to sentencing, according to h50.es.

