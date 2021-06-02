Move with health a new fitness programme for older residents of Mallorca towns

Hard at it in Biniali
Hard at it in Biniali

THE Sports Department of the Consell de Mallorca has launched the program Move with health, aimed at people aged from around 40 upwards.

There are two blocks of regular activity which are on offer to 23 municipalities with populations of 4,000 or less.

Encouraging regular muscle strengthening activities and healthy walks, the main objective is to give tools to municipalities to facilitate access to healthy sport for the population and thus improve the quality of life with active aging for people over 40 years.

Mallorca director of Sports, Margalida Portells visited Biniali, Miquel to see for herself the development of the programme and said “small towns are the target of this new program, because they always have less to offer than larger municipalities.

Physicians associated with the programme undertake a basic recognition and fitness test at the beginning of the and at the end, to see the progression and improvement of fitness to those taking part.

Move with health is already being practised by 400 people in 15 municipalities – Ariany, Banyalbufar, Biniali, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Llubí, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Montuïri, Palmanyola, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugènia, Sencelles and Vilafranca de Bonany.


