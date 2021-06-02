Morocco Plans ‘Appropriate Response’ As Spain ‘Helps’ Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali Escape To Algeria

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Morocco Plans 'Appropriate Response' As Spain 'Helps' Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali Escape To Algeria
Morocco Plans 'Appropriate Response' As Spain 'Helps' Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali Escape To Algeria. image: Pixabay

Morocco Plans ‘Appropriate Response’ As Spain ‘Helps’ Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali Escape To Algeria.

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim  Ghali, left Spain around two in the morning of Wednesday, June 2, with a medical plane taking him from Pamplona airport to Algeria. For forty-four days, the Sahrawi leader has been hospitalised and receiving treatment for covid-19 at the hospital from San Pedro de Logroño with his presence in the country causing a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco.

Thousands of Morrocan immigrants recently attempted to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta but were held back by the Spanish military- border guards on the Morrocan side apparently told to turn a blind eye and relax controls, watching on as the mass exodus occurred before them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Spain’s High Court turned down a request for Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali to be taken into custody on Tuesday, June 1, saying the plaintiffs in a war crimes case against him had failed to provide evidence he had committed any crime.

The Polisario Front leader, who has been hospitalised in the Spanish city of Logrono for more than a month, appeared remotely before the court in Madrid.

He and other Polisario Front leaders are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearances, a court document said. He denies any wrongdoing.


“The prosecution report has not provided elements of evidence supporting the existence of reasons to believe he is responsible of any crime,” a court document said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here