MINISTRY of Health wants entertainment venues to stay open until 2am throughout Spain. The Ministry of Health has already planned how it wants this summer to look like, still marked by Covid trends but with the numbers of infections on the decline and vaccination on the rise, there is a sense of hope on the horizon for the coming months. If the incidence rate does not exceed more than 150, then entertainment venues may open until two in the morning.

Terraces will be allowed 100 per cent occupancy provided that a distance of one and a half metres is maintained between tables. Only a maximum of 10 people can meet outside and six inside, with restaurants and bars not being able to exceed 50 per cent of their capacity indoors. And there will be mass events, but with limits to the number of attendees allowed depending on the incidence rate of each community.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the government wants the rules to be common throughout Spain this time, raises these measures in the draft of ‘Coordinated response actions to control the transmission of Covid-19’, advanced by ‘La Voz de Galicia‘. The Interterritorial Council, which brings together the Executive and the autonomies, will address the proposal at its meeting on Wednesday, June 2, but the consensus seems difficult right now.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Some communities consider that the initiative proposed by Health falls short and should be more restrictive, while others believe it is convenient to ease restrictions more. Until now, these types of measures had been simple recommendations, and the autonomies could or could not comply with them, but this time the approach lies on the side of mandatory.