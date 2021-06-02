Mijas Workshop For The Elderly Focusing On Memory

THE COUNCILLOR for the Third Age, Tamara Vera, has announced that workshops focused on reactivating the emotions and memory of the elderly in the municipality will begin on June 7.

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the homes of the retiree in Mijas are gradually recovering their activity. Thus, the Councillor for the Third Age, Tamara Vera, has announced that workshops focused on reactivating the emotions and memory of the elderly in the municipality will begin on June 7. All of them will have reduced capacity, according to current regulations, reports Mijas Ayuntamiento.

“Our retirement homes are finally open again and we are going to start doing activities little by little. In the next week, we are going to start with one of the most demanded workshops and that we have seen the greatest need for throughout these months, which has been to be able to work with both physical emotions and socialisation, including activities focused on the memory”, explains the mayor of the Third Age, Tamara Vera.

The content of the workshops, which will be taught in the three retirement homes of the municipality, “will begin with a presentation dynamic, a reading workshop, a handicraft workshop, a digital literacy workshop and, ultimately, all the activities that have been carried out to this day and according to what they demand of us in these workshops”.

“The first thing is to get to know the group that we are going to have and according to the group, we will change the modality of the workshops. It is important to talk about memory, one of the most demanded workshops in this department and one that is going to be installed primarily”, Vera points out.

There will be two groups at the Las Lagunas Retiree Home. The first one, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 am to 10.30 am, and the second group, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 am to 12.30 pm. At the Mijas Pueblo Retiree Home, the workshop will be held on Fridays from 10 am to 12 noon. Finally, the La Cala Senior Center will host this training on Tuesdays, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

All those interested in signing up for the workshops will be able to do so in the Las Lagunas, La Cala and Mijas Costa Departments for the Elderly.

“During this pandemic, on the part of the Department of the Third Age, we wanted to invest it in making improvements in all the facilities and in making them more comfortable so that when our elders could return they would see a change,” says Vera, who recalls that all the classrooms where the workshops will be taught have been renovated with new furniture.

Finally, from the Senior Citizen area, it is recalled that the centres for the elderly and retirement homes will continue to operate with their contingency plan that provides for the registration of people at the entrance of the centres, as well as respecting the safety distance of 1.5 meters or 2 meters, depending on the facilities where the activity takes place.

“We want the retiree’s homes to be safe places, where they come to have a good time, to leave those problems out at the door and go to a place to be entertained. We hope that little by little we can regain that normality that the elderly have been demanding”, concludes Vera.